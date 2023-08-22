News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

Pedestrian in hospital after collision on Falkirk district motorway

A pedestrian was taken to hospital after a collision involving ‘multiple vehicles’ on a local motorway.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 12:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 12:47 BST

Emergency services were called to the northbound carriageway of the M876 near Larbert at around 4.20pm on Monday afternoon. A 26-year-old female pedestrian was taken to hospital in Glasgow following the incident, however her condition is unknown.

Police officers closed the motorway’s northbound junction two sliproad as investigations were carried out. It remained closed until after midnight on Tuesday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a collision on the M876 near Larbert involving a female pedestrian and multiple vehicles around 4.20pm on Monday, 21 August, 2023. Emergency services attended and a 26-year-old woman was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow. The road was closed and was re-opened around 12.30am.”

Related topics:FalkirkEmergency servicesLarbertGlasgowPolice Scotland