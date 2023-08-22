Pedestrian in hospital after collision on Falkirk district motorway
Emergency services were called to the northbound carriageway of the M876 near Larbert at around 4.20pm on Monday afternoon. A 26-year-old female pedestrian was taken to hospital in Glasgow following the incident, however her condition is unknown.
Police officers closed the motorway’s northbound junction two sliproad as investigations were carried out. It remained closed until after midnight on Tuesday.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a collision on the M876 near Larbert involving a female pedestrian and multiple vehicles around 4.20pm on Monday, 21 August, 2023. Emergency services attended and a 26-year-old woman was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow. The road was closed and was re-opened around 12.30am.”