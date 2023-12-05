News you can trust since 1845
Pedestrian, 29, taken to hospital following road traffic collision in Forth Valley area

Police are investigating a road traffic collision in the Forth Valley area which led to a man being taken to hospital.
By James Trimble
Published 5th Dec 2023, 09:49 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 09:49 GMT
The incident happened on Main Street, Sauchie, at the junction with Burnbrae at around 7pm on Monday, December 4, when a black Vauxhall Vectra was involved in a collision with a pedestrian.

Emergency services attended and the pedestrian – a 29-year-old man – was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

The road was closed and re-opened at around 9.30pm.

Police closed off the road to carry out investigations into the incident (Picture: Submitted)
Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: "We are keen to speak to a woman who stopped at the scene of the crash but left before officers were able to speak to her. It is believed she was driving a red vehicle.

“We are also asking anyone in the area at the time who may have dash-cam footage that could help with our investigation to make contact with officers.”

Call 101, quoting incident number 3031 of Monday, December 4 if you can help.

