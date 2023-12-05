Pedestrian, 29, taken to hospital following road traffic collision in Forth Valley area
The incident happened on Main Street, Sauchie, at the junction with Burnbrae at around 7pm on Monday, December 4, when a black Vauxhall Vectra was involved in a collision with a pedestrian.
Emergency services attended and the pedestrian – a 29-year-old man – was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by the Scottish Ambulance Service.
The road was closed and re-opened at around 9.30pm.
Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: "We are keen to speak to a woman who stopped at the scene of the crash but left before officers were able to speak to her. It is believed she was driving a red vehicle.
“We are also asking anyone in the area at the time who may have dash-cam footage that could help with our investigation to make contact with officers.”
Call 101, quoting incident number 3031 of Monday, December 4 if you can help.