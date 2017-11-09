Pause for remembrance

Across the district this Remembrance weekend people will pause to remember those who died in conflicts.

On Saturday, at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month throughout the country people will observe a two-minute silence for those in the Armed Forces who died in defence of their nation.

Remembrance Sunday will see wreath laying services taking place in towns and villages as communities pay their respects.

The parade to Falkirk’s Cenotaph in Camelon Road will leave the town hall at 9.30am with the service at 9.45am. This will be followed by a service in Falkirk Trinity Church at 10.45am.

Grangemouth’s war veterans will join the parade from the Royal British Legion club rooms in Dundas Street at 9.20am before marching to Zetland Parish Church for 10.30am. The wreath-laying service will take place at the war memorial in Zetland Park at approximately 11.45am.

In Bo’ness the parade will meet at the Old Kirk session house at 10.30am followed by the church service at 10.45am. The service at the Cenotaph in Stewart Avenue takes place at 12.15pm.

The service at Denny memorial garden in Davie’s Row is at 10.45am and at 12.15pm in Polmont Cemetery.

In Bonnybridge the parade will leave the community centre at 12.20pm with the service in Memorial Park at 12.30pm. In Camelon the service is 1.30pm at the war memorial.

Until Remembrance Sunday, the Kelpies will be lit up red in support of the Poppyscotland appeal.