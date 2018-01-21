Patients ‘rescued’ from Forth Valley Royal Hospital

Two crews manning 4X4’s from Trossachs Search and Rescue were in action at Forth Valley Royal Hospital yesterday - but there was no emergency.

They were helping the under-pressure Scottish Ambulance Service Patient Transport Service to take discharged patients living in areas hit by heavy snowfall from the Larbert hospital back to their homes.

A spokesperson said: “Our volunteers have been on the go for every day the past month using our 4x4s to support the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“There’s been several days that all three vehicles have been in use from Strathblane to Strathyre”.

Falkirk Council’s roads teams were in action from 5am this morning, ahead of what’s expected to be a big thaw.