Passenger, 48, dies and woman, 32, arrested after three-car collision in Forth Valley

A man died and two women were taken to hospital following three-vehicle collision in the Forth Valley area in the early hours.

The incident happened around midnight on Sunday, January 7, and involved a Citreon C1, a Ford Fiesta and an Audi A4 colliding on Alloa Road near Park Terrace in the Clackmannanshire settlement of Cambus.

A 48-year-old man, a passenger in the Citreon, died at the scene, while the driver and another passenger were taken to hospital.

The driver is in a serious but stable condition, but the passenger is said to be in a critical condition.

A man and a woman, travelling in the Audi, were not injured in the collision.

A woman, 32, the driver of the Ford Fiesta, was arrested.

The section of road was closed off following the collision but re-opened later in the day.