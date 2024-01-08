Passenger, 48, dies and woman, 32, arrested after three-car collision in Forth Valley
The incident happened around midnight on Sunday, January 7, and involved a Citreon C1, a Ford Fiesta and an Audi A4 colliding on Alloa Road near Park Terrace in the Clackmannanshire settlement of Cambus.
A 48-year-old man, a passenger in the Citreon, died at the scene, while the driver and another passenger were taken to hospital.
The driver is in a serious but stable condition, but the passenger is said to be in a critical condition.
A man and a woman, travelling in the Audi, were not injured in the collision.
A woman, 32, the driver of the Ford Fiesta, was arrested.
The section of road was closed off following the collision but re-opened later in the day.
Police Scotland stated investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident were ongoing.