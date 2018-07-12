Part of old Falkirk distillery could be demolished for new visitor centre

Ian MacLeod Distillers Ltd has lodged a planning application to partially demolish the former Rosebank distillery and create a new visitor attraction.

The proposal, which was presented to the council earlier in the month, would see the creation of a new distillery and visitor centre.

There would also be a cafe, a shop and car parking at the Camelon Road site.

Ian MacLeod Distillers Ltd is based in Broxburn, West Lothian and owns Glengoyne distillery in Stirlingshire and Tamdhu distillery at Knockando on Speyside.