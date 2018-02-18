Parliament considers call to criminalise online abuse

Falkirk East MP Martyn Day MP is among the petitions committee politicians who have been hearing evidence about the true cost of online abuse.

In particular he has been considering a live petition calling for this kind of abuse to be made a specific criminal offence - and for a register of offenders to be created.

The petition idea was launched when a disabled boy was targeted online, and - as the petition has gained 100,000 signatures - a full Parliamentary Debate will now take place.

The committee also took evidence from the Royal Mencap Society, Inclusion London, and Dimensions.

Details of the committee’s enquiry can be found at https://www.parliament.uk/…/parliament-…/online-abuse-17-19/