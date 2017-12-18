Park refurb bid wins Lottery cash

A plan to regenerate Grangemouth’s historic Zetland Park received a £127,300 boost from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

The award, made to Falkirk Council, is the first stage of a bid being prepared to attract a further £920,000 for works in 2019. If successful, the award would be used to restore the park’s historic fountain, create a wildlife pond and a heritage wall.

The local community played a significant part in the success of the bid, with just under £60,000 raised by groups and individuals – including £4000 from a sponsored cycle by local man Jim Bennie and his friends and the Rotary Club of Grangemouth, which donated £12,000.

Tom Brown, Friends of Zetland Park chairman, thanked everyone involved in the successful bid.

He said: “I am humbled and flabbergasted at the fundraising which has brought the town together so magnificently.”

This success unlocked a further £18,000 from Historic Environment Scotland towards the repair of the park fountain. If the second stage application is successful, improvements will be made to the cenotaph, footpaths, playpark, toilets, kiosk and paths.