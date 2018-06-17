Park goes Pink for Cancer Research

Entrants in today’s Race for Life spectacular in Callendar Park will be under starters orders in a few minutes’ time - cheered on by friends and family.

The Cancer Research event brings women together to support life-saving research, turning the park into a sea of pink - with participants wearing “anything from a tu-tu to an old pink t-shirt”.

There are 5k and 10k events, with women of all ages and abilities walking, jogging or running for the cause.

Then there’s Pretty Muddy - an obstacle course that involves crawling through tunnels, slithering down mudslides and even bouncing on space hoppers.

The event runs until around 2pm.