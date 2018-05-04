Overnight M80 slip road closures from Wednesday

A number of slip roads on the M80 will be blocked to traffic overnight for six nights from Wednesday to allow essential road marking work.

Signed diversions will be in place each night from 8pm to 6pm, and up to date information will be available at www.trafficscotland.org, twitter @trafficscotland, or the new mobile site my.trafficscotland.org.

Carnie Morrison, Highway Management (Scotland) Limited General Manager, said: “These essential maintenance works are being carried out overnight when traffic flows are reduced to minimise delays to motorists.

“The traffic management is required to ensure that both our teams as well as all road users are kept safe during the essential road marking works, however teams will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible”.

The work is being carried out by WJ Road Markings Limited and supervised by BEAR Scotland Limited on behalf of Highway Management (Scotland) Limited.

It has been planned in consultation with Transport Scotland, Falkirk Council, North Lanarkshire Council and Police Scotland.

The closures schedule is as follows -

Wednesday, May 9

M80 southbound Junction 7 Haggs off-slip

M80 southbound Junction 7 Haggs on-slip

M80 southbound Junction 6a Castlecary off-slip

Thursday, May 10

M80 northbound Junction 6 Old Inns off-slip

M80 northbound Junction 6a Castlecary on-slip

M80 northbound Junction 7 Haggs off-slip

Friday, May 11

M80 southbound Junction 6 Old Inns off-slip

M80 southbound Junction 5 Auchenkilns off-slip

Monday, May 14

M73 southbound Link Road from the M80 diverge

M80 southbound Junction 3 Hornshill off-slip

Tuesday, May 15

M80 northbound Junction 3 Hornshill off-slip

M80 northbound Junction 4 Westfield off-slip

Thursday, May 16

M80 northbound Junction 4a Low Wood off-slip

M80 northbound Junction 5 Auchenkilns off-slip

