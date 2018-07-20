Over 5000 properties in Central region at risk from flooding

Last December there were a total of 5460 residential properties at risk from flooding in the Falkirk, Clackmannanshire and Stirling according to SEPA.

The agency stated flooding is the most common natural disaster in the UK and it can happen at any time of the year, affecting your home, travel and work life.

A spokesman added: “Being flooded can be a life-changing event, and with so many Scottish homes at risk of flooding, especially during the winter months, it’s important to have the appropriate measures in place to protect yourself and your loved ones.

“Sixty per cent of Scottish homeowners surveyed know it’s their responsibility to protect their own property, and more than half know to contact SEPA for flood warning information.

“Our Floodline service provides live flood updates and advice on how to prepare for and cope with the impacts of flooding 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Registering with Floodline is free and means you’ll be able to get flooding information direct to your phone for the areas you’re interested in.”

SEPA lists four simple things you can do in advance if flooding is forecast:

1.Be aware – sign up for SEPA’s free Floodline messages direct to your phone for you home and travel areas. Register online at Floodline Scotland or call 0345 988 1188.

2.Be prepared – if your home or business is in a flood risk area, make sure you have left it as well flood protected as possible and, if you’re aware, make sure someone who lives nearby can easily contact and help you.

3.Be active – maintain your property by doing simple things like keeping gutters and drains clear of blockages.

4.Be covered – make sure your domestic or business insurance covers flooding.