Outlaw King success ‘could spark TV series’ - and boost Falkirk tourism

Online film giant Netflix is so thrilled with the international success of Outlaw King - which featured critical scenes staged around Falkirk - that a TV series is on the cards.

That has been the persistent message from industry insiders - picked up by some daily newspapers - since the release of the gory romance about Robert the Bruce released in November last year.

Falkirk man Jamie Biddulph, front, with Scottish members of the Outlaw King cast at the movie's launch party, with Chris Pine (back)

Starring Chris Pine as King Robert the movie was filmed at a galaxy of iconic sites around Scotland, including Blackness Castle and Falkirk’s Muiravonside Country Park.

The production has already inspired a number of entrepreneurial film set tours, following on from similar ventures launched to tour Outlander locations.

Filmed entirely in Scotland and directed by leading Scots film director David Mackenzie it also featured many Scots actors - for example James Cosmo - and movie combat experts, including Falkirk man Jamie Biddulph.

Unlike the fantasy history series Outlander, which eventually appeared on British TV, Outlaw King is only available to Netflix subscribers, but according to one report the company is delighted the movie has been a smash hit in dozens of countries.

It has also won ecstatic reviews from numerous international film critics - notably in EU countries, including France.

At home it has gained rave reviews from titles including The Scotsman and The Guardian.

Netflix has around 120 million subscribers worldwide.

Now Netflix is said to be planning a series that would capitalise on the huge worldwide enthusiasm for Game of Thrones - based in a make-believe medieval world - and the very real historic exploits of Robert the Bruce.

If the reports are well-founded there could be a new round of filming at locations which have already proved their worth - especially Blackness Castle, which has now “starred” in several A-list movie projects.

The production could also count on a core of highly-experienced movie specialists from the initial movie, and a host of extras.

However it isn’t known whether Chris Pine would be available to play the lead role for a whole series, or whether other leading Outlaw King actors - including Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who played the Black Douglas - would go the distance for up to five episodes.

Recent press speculation suggests the working title for the potential series is “The Outlaw King Robert”.