Outlaw King now on general release

Falkirk film extras who spent gruelling but rewarding days recreating medieval warfare in cold, rain-lashed, muddy fields are among those celebrating today’s release of blockbuster movie Outlaw King.

Several local men appear in the hard-hitting epic, starring Chris Pine as King Robert I of Scotland.

One in particular (to feature in a forthcoming article), is a seasoned film professional and medieval combat expert who played a crucial role in the organisation of the battle action.

Also starring in the Netflix movie are local sites Blackness Castle and Muiravonside Park, along with many other locations all over the country - from Skye to Aviemore.

The film is the biggest yet filmed in Scotland, and is being used as an exemplar of what the country’s film industry could achieve if and when it finally gets a dedicated film studio base.

The tourism potential of the movie is also gaining some attention from national tourism body Visitscotland, which is flagging up the efforts of two social media bloggers to visit as many real-life locations linked to the historical Robert the Bruce in under 36 hours.

Neil Robertson and David Weinczok, who form part of social media collective, Scotlanders, will take on the challenge this weekend, “connecting social media users with the true story of the King of Scots”.

Film fans will be able to take a virtual tour of the filming locations by tracking Neil’s movements using the hashtag #ReelOutlawKing, while history buffs can explore the real historical sites linked to the Bruce through David and the hashtag #RealOutlawKing, on both Twitter and Instagram.

Jenni Steele, Film and Creative Industries Manager at VisitScotland, said: “Robert the Bruce is a Scottish icon whose story enthrals visitors from across the globe.

“We’re excited to see so much of Scotland on screen in Outlaw King and streaming straight into the homes of millions of Netflix subscribers”.

However one big disappointment for some Falkirk people who were involved in Outlaw King is the lack of cinema showings for the movie in Scotland.

There are limited-period screenings (starting today) at one cinema in Glasgow and another in Edinburgh - but most people who want to see the movie will have to use a Netflix account to see it on their home TV sets.