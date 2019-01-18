Opportunity to help shape the future of Scotland’s canals

The Scottish Government is seeking applications for three new non executive directors for the board of Scottish Canals.

The successful candidates for the part time posts will play a significant role in areas including tourism and regeneration over the next three years, both locally and across the national waterways network.

Board chairman Andrew Thin said: “Anyone driving past The Kelpies on a dark night can hardly fail to be inspired by the sense of imagination and ambition that characterises Scottish Canals.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to shape the development of an organisation that’s delivering real benefits for the people of Scotland.”

As well as the waterways themselves, Scottish Canals cares for bridges, buildings, locks, the Falkirk Wheel, the Kelpies and 19 water supply reservoirs in locations across Scotland.

Those interested in attending forthcoming recruitment sessions (January 28 and 31) or talking to Andrew are asked to confirm their place by emailing communications@scottishcanals.co.uk.

An application pack and full details can be found at the public appointments website at www.appointed-for-scotland.org

The closing date for applications is February 11.