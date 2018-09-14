Why the future for Falkirk can be bright

Last week’s feature by James Trimble on the new Local Plan for the area made for interesting reading.

There may be some who will scoff at the ambition of making Falkirk a “dynamic and distinctive” place to live, work and visit, but I would argue we’re already a long way down that route.

‘Of course there are issues - the future of our town centre springs to mind - but Falkirk is better place than most to rise to these challenges’

On a work trip down south last week, I got chatting with a colleague who, despite us exhanging numerous emails over the years, I was meeting for the first time.

During our conversation I mentioned I lived near Falkirk and immediately she asked about the Kelpies.

Of course, I was only too willing to extole the virtues of these iconic structures ... but I also took the opportunity to tell her about some of the area’s other attractions.

I remember when I first joined The Falkirk Herald I was taken to see The Falkirk Wheel which, at that time, was still in its early stages of construction.

There seemed to be a feeling that such a massive project would never come off but the doubters were proved wrong.

And that has happened time and time again since, with the likes of Fakirk Stadium, Helix Park and, of course, the Kelpies.

Of course there are issues - the future of our town centre springs to mind - but Falkirk is better place than most to rise to these challenges.

It’s easy to knock the council but I, for one, am delighted to see that ‘can do’ attitude continuing.

If only we could all start believing in ourselves a bit more, just think where that might take us.