Why I’m no longer a fan of the summer holidays

When I was a youngster, the summer holidays were something you looked forward to for months.

As soon as Christmas and New Year were over you started thinking these about seven weeks of bliss. Yes, there was a week or two in Easter, but that was merely the appetiser for the main course.

Now I view things slightly differently.

On the plus side, the traffic is lighter on the commute to work and ... that’s about it.

Stacked up against that are trying to find childcare and/or things to do, coping with the constant whines of “I’m bored” - I’m not sure I EVER said that - and the eye-watering cost of holidays at this time of year.

I’m not sure how my mum coped with looking after us for seven weeks while she went to work but, from a child’s perspective, it all seemed to go pretty smoothly.

Organising Calum’s summer break, on the other hand, is akin to a military operation.

Thankfully, a week-long playscheme has seen the first seven days ticked off, but the next fortnight is down to my mum, albeit with a few days out and activities pencilled into the schedule.

After that, I take over for a week before we manage to cram in a family holiday in Northumberland - complete with newly acquired dog.

When I relinquish my resposbilities it’s over to my wife for the final week just when boredom is really start to click in (some expert planning on my part there).

The, at last, he’s back to school ... and we’ll all be ready for a holiday!