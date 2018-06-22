Why I’m losing patience with home deliveries

I’m about at my wit’s end when it comes to home deliveries.

Having only moved into our new home at the tail end of last year, we are busy preparing the garden for our first summer when, hopefully, we will be enjoying some warm weather.

But the way it’s going it will be winter before everything is in place.

The first problem we encountered was the arbour we thought would be perfect for the sun trap at the corner of the garden.

All went well until I tried to assemble it and discovered that all the sections were warped.

The store couldn’t be more helpful and arranged for a new one to be sent. It duly arrived but the delivery men refused to remove the old one as it wasn’t in it’s original packaging.

We got that sorted and uplifted only for them to try to redeliver it a few days later!

The next issue arose with the garden furniture which we told would be with us within five to seven days.

Five WEEKS later and it’s only just in place. Apparently it was out of stock and had to be reordered. I can understand that - what I can’t understand is why no one bothered to tell us.

Next up was the chair and footstool bought for the conservatory.

Hat’s off to the delivery men on this occasion. They were exceptional but arrived with the desired grey chair - and a green footstool.

A replacement would apparently take another three weeks so we were surprised to receive a call a few days later to arrange a delivery date.

“Can I just check what colour it is,’’ asked my wife.

“Green,” came the reply.

Argggghhh!