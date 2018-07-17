What has Mrs May done to move Brexit talks forward?, asks Sophie Wallace

Is it just me who’s starting to question Theresa May’s so-called “strong and stable” government?

The events which have occurred over the last few days have definitely raised my eyebrows.

If you’re not too sure what’s been going on, here’s the gist of it.

As of Wednesday, six members of her party and cabinet – including foreign secretary Boris Johnson and Brexit secretary David Davis – resigned from their roles because they didn’t agree with the prime minister’s new plans for Brexit.

Last Friday, Mrs May went back on her original ‘hard-Brexit’ idea to suggest there should be a free trade area for goods, among other things – despite the fact we wouldn’t be part of it.

It sounds pretty boring on the surface but it has prompted a lot of politicians – and me – to ask: “What on earth is going on?”

I was a bit gutted when I found out the country had voted by a smidge to come out of the EU and it’s taken me a while to get my head round the implications.

Eventually I built myself up to expect the worst, with the idea that Mrs May would deliver that.

But two years on, we’ve probably less of a scoobie what’s going on than we did when the referendum results were announced.

It doesn’t take an expert to understand that we should have come a little bit further in negotiations than we have, surely?

It’s a bit embarrassing for us here in the UK when Westminster made a global song and dance about delivering a “hard Brexit”.

So far, the only thing hard about it is understanding what Mrs May and her cabinet have done to move talks forward.

I’ll be interested to see if there are any more resignations. Surely there can’t be without calls for a general election, right?