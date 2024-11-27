We must end poverty if we are to break the cycles of abuse and violence

We must break the intergenerational cycles of poverty to end the cycles of violence.

That is the profound insight I gained after meeting the inspirational Women Unite participation group during a visit to charity Barnardo’s Falkirk services this November.

It was an honour to see first-hand the support on offer by the Equally Safe Falkirk partnership for women affected by domestic abuse and the work ongoing in prevention and in reducing the impact on families, while helping them function better.

Hearing from survivors, many of whom have become facilitators having been attendees, showed me just why demand is so high for this group and the services on offer.

Brian Leishman MP met with members of the Women Unite group during a visit to Barnardo's Falkirk services

The women with lived experience told me there are strong links between domestic abuse and poverty and research supports that.

It is not just about physical violence as it can also be emotional, controlling, coercive or even economic abuse.

When a controlling partner takes charge of your finances, it can become near impossible to flee abuse – meaning services are vital. The women who spoke to me about the issue so passionately told me they do not want their children growing up and having those toxic relationships of their own.

Prevention should be a priority so that abuse does not take place in the first instance. Research has shown that women in poverty are much more likely to face extensive violence and abuse, compared to those not in poverty. Yes, we must work to change behaviour but with poverty a key underlying factor, I am keen for this Labour Government to deliver on its mission for children at every stage.

Strong foundations must be laid down to give young people educational and economic opportunities in nurturing environments so that we can create a fairer society.

Equally Safe Falkirk – a partnership between Barnardo’s, Aberlour Children’s Charity and the Council – can help with that by empowering women who have faced abuse. All levels of government, whether it be Holyrood or Westminster, can do more by offering support, financial or otherwise.

Indeed, the waiting list is long for the group not just because there is inadequate funding to support everyone at once but also because – the women tell me – there is no service quite like it.

At Barnardo’s, I also saw the ongoing work and met those benefiting from the Axis Service. Again, poverty, despair and childhood trauma are huge factors.

This very busy service is helping young people with a range of issues, taking an early interventionist approach.

Meanwhile, I continue to fight for the future of Grangemouth, standing shoulder to shoulder with Scotland’s largest union, Unite, and the workers it represents.

That means continued meetings with all sides in the background, pressuring ministers and joining the workers as they descended on Holyrood at the end of November.

Unite has tabled a detailed plan and I firmly believe Grangemouth can become a Sustainable Aviation Fuel facility.

There is an alternative for a bright future for the refinery but we must seize the opportunity now.