Wall to play for at Low Port

A troop of Scouts scaled new heights when they tried their handed at climbing.

The young people from the 41st Falkirk group visited Low Port Centre in Linlithgow for an evening of adventure.

They were following in the footsteps of the group’s Beavers and Cubs who had already traversed the wall when they made an earlier visit.

Just like the majority of groups across Falkirk District, leaders at the 41st were giving their young people an opportunity to try something new.

Learning new skills and taking part in a variety of activities is part and parcel of the Scouting movement. The aim of all leaders is to ensure the young people in their care expand their knowledge

base and at the same time have a good time.

And there are always opportunities for adults you would like to pass on their skills or who would like to help at one of the groups.

If you would like to learn more about scouting in Falkirk District go to: http://falkirk.frscouts.org.uk/.

THE temperature might be soaring one minute and plummeting the next but plans for a Scouting summer are well in hand.

And Scout Adventures Lochgoilhead and Meggernie still have spaces at their ScotJam events for Cubs, Scouts and Explorers. Supported by staff and volunteer teams, leaders will not need to

accompany young people.

ScotJam for cubs takes place from July 15-19. Head to Lochgoilhead for a programme of water sports, outdoor exploring and adventure.

Or choose Meggernie for a more traditional wilderness camping experience under canvas.

For the second year running, ScotJam for scouts gives them the chance to sample an action-packed seven-day camp at Lochgoilhead from July 20-27.

Meanwhile ScotJam for Explorers, which takes place at the same time and in the same location as the Scouts jam, can count towards the Duke of Edinburgh Award residential.

It is also an opportunity to develop outdoors skills, work towards an NGB qualification and go on an overnight sailing expedition.

To book the ScotJam sessions go to: https://www.scouts.scot/.