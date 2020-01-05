Volunteering in the community at Christmas

All through December, 2-4 boys and an officer from 3rd Falkirk (People’s Church) joined the Falkirk Round Table in heading round the streets of Falkirk with Santa and his sleigh.

It was a great chance for the boys to help in the collections being made to spread some Christmas cheer and give something back to the Community. The charities being helped this year include Strathcarron Hospice, the Chris Mitchell Foundation and Ashlee’s Neuroblastoma Appeal. The sleigh on its travels over the month raised an incredible £14,565.87 for good causes. The company and all involved are delighted to have played a small part in this magnificent effort. Giving of their time and effort certainly illustrated in a very meaningful way ‘‘the reason for the season’’ as displayed on the banner outside their church. Well done.

Skipper Dave Wilson from 1st Grangemouth (Abbotsgrange Church) in wishing everyone season’s greetings passes on the news involving his boys. The Juniors whilst unplaced in the battalion spiritual competition thoroughly enjoyed the experience. They also enjoyed their Christmas party along with the boys of the other sections. The Company Section table tennis team as we heard earlier had progressed to round two in the national competition where they were due to play 8th Stirling who withdrew and so Grangemouth progressed on a bye and await notice of their third round opponents.

Another company progressing in a national competition is 1st Polmont (Brightons Church) who after two successful rounds in the Masterteam quiz, move to the Scottish final on February 22 where they will compete against 128th Glasgow, 48th Edinburgh, 2nd Gourock, 1st Skene and 3rd Inverness; a widespread group. News of the venue awaited. The winner will progress to the national final in Ireland.