A few weeks ago, you’ll remember I wrote an article about Harvey Weinstein and the sexual harassment allegations that he was facing.

I was absolutely appalled at the idea that Hollywood knew about this behaviour for so long, but deemed it unnecessary to act on. It made my skin crawl that potentially hundreds of women have been made the subject of sexual harassment for a long time and I hoped that the Weinstein scandal would inspire others to come forward and speak out against those who’ve abused them. Earlier this week, a victim came forward and told of an encounter they faced as a 14-year-old teenager. Never did I think the allegation they made would be against my favourite actor.

As someone who grew up in a theatrical environment, Kevin Spacey was someone I continually looked up to. American Beauty is, in my opinion, one of the most spectacular pieces of cinema ever created and his role as Frank Underwood in House of Cards has always left me in awe. To lose so much respect for an actor is such a short space of time is something I never thought I’d do.

But I’m even more sickened at his response. Not only did he almost completely shrug off the allegation, claiming he couldn’t remember, but he tried to completely swerve the topic by using the opportunity to come out as gay. Your sexuality is something you should feel proud and happy about and something which you should feel comfortable with. Why Kevin Spacey chose to announce his sexuality in conjunction with his response to an utterly repulsive allegation shows what little respect he has for himself.

We should try to take positives from every negative experience. Although it might take a while for those who are truly guilty to be brought to justice by law, ultimately the reputations of those accused are ruined. Time will tell the true repercussions of this.