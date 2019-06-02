Training night at Barrwood

THERE was a night of activities for a group of Cubs and Scouts when they ventured into the Barrwood.

The young people from the 40th took part in a camp training night where Cubs were put through their paces when they were given fire safety and fire lighting training by Cub

Fire safety was on the agenda at Barrwood.

Scout leader Craig Smith.

They then went a walk round the wood to familiarise themselves prior to this year’s Forth Region fun day in June. They finished the day’s activities with time on the assault course.

Meanwhile the Scouts practised building camp gadgets and others were trained in the use of axes and saws by Scout leader David Gibson.

TO guarantee Gift Aid is allocated to your scout group it helps to include full first names on the

forms.

Where it is practical and possible to do so, HMRC has requested that full forenames are collected during any local Gift Aid processes.

Although this is currently not mandatory, it may change in the future, so it is good practice to remember to use full names.

DIVERSITY in Scouting is being celebrated at this year’s Pride festival in Edinburgh and all young people ad adult volunteers are invited to join the event.

Scouts Scotland members have been attending Pride since 2012 to show people the organisation is proud to welcome all young people and adult volunteers. Pride is also a great opportunity to reach

out to potential volunteers and youth members from the LGBT+ community.

This year Edinburgh Pride takes place on Saturday, June 22n.

Adult volunteers, Scout network members and Explorer Scouts are needed to walk with in the Pride parade.

Explorer Scouts may attend without a parent/guardian or leader as there will be assigned adults who will be responsible for them on the day.

After the parade, there will be an opportunity to look around the community fair. Pride neckies can be purchased directly from Glasgow Scout Shops.

If you have any questions about attending Pride contact Depute Chief Commissioner Barry Donald Hewitt at barry.donald-hewitt@scouts.scot.