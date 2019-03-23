Training for young leaders

A range of training courses aimed at young leaders has been launched. First aid skills, which ranged from CPR to bandaging, the recovery position to helping someone with asthma, formed part of the relaunched young leader training with learning skills for life from Module K.

To take part in future workshops and discover which modules will be delivered email christopher.camp@btinternet.com or visit: falkirk.frscouts.org.uk.

CPR techniques being taught to young leaders

TIME is marching on if you would like your scout group to take part in this year’s Forth RegionFunday.

Applications for the June 8 event close on Sunday, March 31, 2019.

There are limited places remaining and these are on a first come, first served basis.

More information can be found at https://frscouts.org.uk/events/fun-day-2019/If you have any questions or require any further info don’t hesitate to contact the team at Funday@frscouts.org.uk.

Organisers are also looking for adult volunteers to help run some of the activities.

Whether you are coming along with your group or just fancy helping out, the organisers would like to hear from you.

There is a range of activities from the water zone to high ropes that all need your help. If are willing to offer your help, email: funday@frscouts.org.uk to register your interest.

IF you are part of the Scout movement and have a view on the organisation then you still have time to complete the Scout Experience Survey 2019.

The greater the number of responses the easier it is to understand the impact of scouts on young people and improve support for all volunteers.

The survey link, scouts.org.uk/scoutsurvey2019, can be shared with volunteers, young people (Scouts, Explorers and Network), parents and carers.

The survey is designed for anyone currently involved in Scouts, as well as anyone who may have left in the last 12 months.

A guide has been created to help promote the survey. This includes email templates, a checklist and tips on what to do.

There is also a prize draw for individuals as well as a prize for the two districts with the most responses. The survey closes on Monday, April 1, 2019.