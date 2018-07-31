Traditional tunes in a 21st century bar

I’d say I’m quite a nostalgic person; I like to look back on memories and carry out tasks in the traditional way.

Living in the 21st century, it can be easy to forget how quickly technology has developed. Now we can do things quicker and easier, all with the help of our mechanical counterparts. But that doesn’t mean to say those methods outweigh the older, more traditional way of doing things, nor should they. In fact, as was demonstrated to my friends and I last weekend, sometimes the traditional way of doing things can pack as hard a punch as modern day methods.

Sophie Wallace

To set the scene, a group of us travelled down to Blackpool for a few days for a cheap getaway and decided to head to a bar which we’d spotted round the corner from our hotel. From the offset, it looked brand-spanking new, fitted with funky lighting and cool interiors. It was spotlessly clean, the drinks were reasonably priced and the music was absolutely on point. We headed up to a small platform next to the DJ booth for a boogie when, all of a sudden, I spotted something which I never thought I’d see. The DJ, a man in his 50s, was mixing all his music on old school vinyl records. The whole place was jumping from a method which I thought finished in clubs decades ago.

My dad’s always collected records so I’ve had an obsession with vinyl from a young age. You can imagine my reaction when I spotted the DJ mixing everything in the traditional way. It made me realise that my generation shouldn’t discard the old ways of doing things. I think us youngsters are too quick to turn to our phones or laptops and rely on those. Technology is absolutely wonderful but we shouldn’t forget that sometimes the traditional way can be just as good, if not better.