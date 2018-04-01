Torwood Cubs are fired up

SAFETY plays a large part in many of the badges the young people in the various sections work towards.

Members of the 2nd Torwood Cub pack visited Falkirk Fire Station to complete the final parts of their fire safety badge.

They learned about fire safety in the home, home escape plans, smoke detectors, drop and roll and how reported incidents arrive at the station.

Cub Scout leader Gordon Niven, said: “There was plenty of time left to learn about all the equipment on the fire tenders and also hear the sirens, watch Red Watch coming down the pole and ask lots of questions about fire safety and the excellent job the fire service does.

“Huge thanks to Red Watch. The Cubs have been working really hard over the winter on activity badges such as animal carer, pioneer and international activity. They have had a Mexican night, learned about the International Scout Centre at Kandersteg and other Scouts in other countries, visited Pets at Home, completed the Kelpies chippy hike and learned how to use grid references.”

2nd Torwood Cubs meet outside from Easter to September so are really looking forward to the lighter nights. If you would like to join them go to: http://falkirk.frscouts.org.uk/.

FOLLOWING on from the success of Drench 2016 a date has been decided on for another event later this year.

Drench 2018 will take place between August 31 and September 2 at the Invertrossachs Scout Centre.

Drench is a water sports weekend for Forth Region Explorers and Scouts aged 13 and above.

Organisers see it as an opportunity for Scouts to mix with Explorers as well as introducing Explorers to the Forth Region Network.

It costs £40 per participant and £15 per leader. To secure a place a deposit must be paid: per child £20, per leader £15. Complete payment must be made by August 1.

Application deadline is April 30, 2018: https://mailchi.mp/16d20bc2993e/drench-2018?e=674c968fb9. Completed forms can be sent to: DRENCH, Rhea McFarlane, Gartenkeir Farm, Clackmannanshire, FK13 6NB. More information is available at: DRENCH@FRSCOUTS.org.uk.