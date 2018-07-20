During the past few weeks all of us have witnessed some fantastic examples of how a diverse team can work together to achieve a common goal.

Not just goals won at the World Cup but, perhaps more importantly, the rescue operation of 14 young footballers and their coach who found themselves in the most distressing situation of being trapped in flooded caves in Thailand.

Together, people can accomplish great things and here at Strathcarron Hospice we have a diverse group of individuals, all playing their own part to reach our overall goal of making every moment count for our patients and their families.

We are made up with people from different walks of life with different skills and different viewpoints.

This sound like a recipe for chaos but this diversity is the secret of any high performing team.

The trick is drawing out the best from such a rich resource; by having a shared vision of, and complete commitment to, our overall purpose.

People have been telling us for the past 37 years what is important to them, what they value about the hospice and what makes a difference for them.

That is our purpose and what we still strive for.

Teamwork doesn’t just happen; it takes effort from everyone.

Here at the hospice there is such a wide ranging and complex team; clinical, administrative, housekeeping, family support and maintenance to name but a few.

Naturally there will be times when one person’s priority is not another’s but the strong bond to support one another to achieve our commitment to patients and families always wins through.

This has, and always will be, Strathcarron team’s priority: making every moment count for people living with, and dying from, a terminal illness.