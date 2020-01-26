Time to gain qualifications

THE ongoing offer of training for Young Leaders kicks off at the end of the month.

The courses allow 14-17-year-olds the opportunity to learn a range of skills.

Modules D+F Thursday, January 30, 6.15pm-8.45pm 62nd hall; Modules G+H Thursday, February 20, 6.15pm-8.45pm 62nd hall; Modules I+J Thursday, March 19, 6.15pm-8.45pm 62nd hall.; Module K Sunday, March 22, 12.45pm-4pm 16th hall.

Christopher Campbell, Explorer Scout Leader (Young Leader), said: “If there are a few people from the same group who still need to complete Module A, we can look at trying to arrange something at your hall.”

Contact Chris at: christopher.camp@btinternet.com web: falkirk.frscouts.org.uk/.

Number crunchers at HQ are looking for census details.

As well as the number of Beavers, Cubs and Scouts, Group Scout Leaders need to pull together numbers of young leaders assisting within their sections.

The census site opened on Tuesday, January 21, and the official census date is Friday, January 31, however forms can be completed ahead of the date and sent on or after Saturday, February, 1, 2020.

In addition, as soon as the payment for each child’s capitation required from each group is confirmed, it should be forwarded to the district treasurer.

NEW inclusion resources have been launched to welcome everyone to Scouting.

The aim from the UK Scouting leadership is to encourage a growing culture of inclusivity within the movement.

As part of this move an Inclusion Calendar 2020, highlighting and celebrating important cultural, faith and awareness days with easy, off-the-shelf activity packs, has been launched.

It ties into badges which can be worked on and allows users to update the calendar accordingly.

There is also an opportunity to take on a challenge , achieve a badge or two and raise money for Scouts Scotland.

There is a the chance to take part in the Scouts Scotland Wheely Big Abseil or Kiltwalk 2020.

For more details go to: www.scouts.scot/news-events/events/scouts-scotland-wheely-bigabseil/; www.scouts.scot/news-events/events/kiltwalk-2020/