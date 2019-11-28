Time for the return of  an old favourite

It’s many years since the Junior Section carol service was stood down to focus attention on one central annual church service for the whole battalion. However this year there will again be a carol service but the format will be different in that it is for all sections from Anchor Boys to Seniors to be held on Friday, December 6, in Larbert Old Church, with arrival for a prompt 6.30pm. The service will be led by the battalion chaplain the Rev. Monica McDonald and as well as the boys from all battalion companies, officers, helpers and parents are also invited. Each boy is asked to bring an item which can be put in a company donation box for the local food bank. Alistair Blackstock, former captain of 1st Bothkennar & Carronshore Company and also chairman of the food bank will be there to receive these donations as a token of the season sentiment of giving. The offering at the service will be donated to Maggie’s and also to a children’s cancer charity; in similar giving vein. The service itself will be of lessons and carols and will involve ‘Christingles’ made by the boys. I believe there may be mince pies for adults and every boy receive a selection box so what better way to enjoy this celebration of the birth and receiving Jesus , the son of God here among us. Because of the age spread of the congregation, the service will take under an hour and so also facilitate return trips to the various parts of the area.

On October 29 and November 12 boys from the company sections of the battalion competed in the respective junior and senior age groups in the badminton competition at Grangemouth High School. From the 13 junior teams, 1st Grangemouth won ahead of 1st Larbert and 3rd Falkirk. In the senior event 1st Polmont headed the nine teams with 2nd and 1st Larbert in the next places. The convenor thanks all involved and particularly the school staff for setting up the events.