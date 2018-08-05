Their driving ambition was a centenary camp

As session 2018/19 marks the 100th anniversary of the formation of 7th Falkirk (now Baptist Church) Company they decided to have a special camp this summer.

Unfortunately there were fewer than those attending past camps due to summer jobs, other commitments and family responsibilities. Undeterred their mini-bus set out and about nine hours later arrived at Broadleas campsite run by a BB trust in the Dartmoor National Park in Devon. Just as we have been enjoying good weather here, so did they. However there was one essential missing; any reasonable mobile phone reception! This necessitated the daily climb to the top of Hayton Rocks alongside the campsite to avail themselves of their daily mobile fix.

Day by day they explored the area around. Torquay, the Riviera of the south coast, proved more challenging than anticipated as the sat-nav led them’ ‘home’’ by way of an unplanned ferry! However a trip to the water park at Goodrington Beach proved a great success; as did the day away to Plymouth where the RN experience of the fleet was taken in.

The late Jock Waddell their frequent companion and cook at many camps was particularly remembered and the day devoted to his memory as they travelled along the Dartmoor Steam Railway as well as a cruise along the River Dart.

A visit to the Buckfast Abbey revealed a very well appointed establishment, reflecting perhaps the profits returned from their well known liquid export.

With such excursions they elected to have a quieter last day at the pretty fishing village of Teignmouth and conclude their day at the beach with traditional fish and chips.

As the weather deteriorated they packed up the tents ready for a 7am start the next morning and slept in huts with bunks on the same site. Good memories for everyone taking part.