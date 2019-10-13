The legacy of Alan Douglas

With companies now established and meeting for the new session, battalion competitions are also underway.

One of the first for junior section boys is the Alan Douglas Trophy. Alan Douglas was a Life Boy leader some 50 or so years ago. He was a jeweller whose business was out of a shop in Princes Street in Falkirk across from the Regal Cinema (now City). In his memory this trophy has been competed for every year since for that age group of boys; now the junior section. This year, the competition was held in the Baptist Church, Falkirk, on Saturday, September 21, under the auspices of Jim McLean, captain of 7th Falkirk, also working out of that church. The competition is open to all junior sections in the battalion. Each team has four competitors. The format changes year by year so the outcome is largely up to the initiative of teams on the day; no practiceis possible in advance. This year there were six activities: basketball, beanbag tossing, memory tests, Bible word search, car badge recognition and famous faces. Each team had five minutes to complete each task and gain as many points as possible with the overall total determining the outcome. This year 2nd Larbert (Old Church) were the winners with the following companies placed in order thereafter: 1st Polmont (Brightons Church); 7th Falkirk (Baptist Church); 4th Falkirk (Trinity Church); 1st Falkirk (Grahamston United Church) and 8th Falkirk (Bainsford Church). Congratulations to all who competed and helped make the day a success. The winning team comprised Connor McCourt, Tymec Piszczalka, Casey Scharer and Allan Whigham. On October 4th the BB celebrated the 136th anniversary of its founding; a great opportunity to celebrate our history and a chance to highlight the relevance and impact on our work in 2019. I’m already aware of a couple of events that happened.