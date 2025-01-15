The Gender Health Gap Needs Tackled - Christine Jardine MP

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Being an MP is a privilege, but since I have sat on the Women and Equalities committee, I have felt this even more so.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the time of writing, the Women and Equalities Committee has today called for paid bereavement leave for women and their partners if they experience a miscarriage before reaching 24 weeks.

From 2020, statutory parental bereavement leave, pay included, was made available to those who lost a child after 24 weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is still nothing in place for a loss before that time.

Attending the AXA Health Reception in Parliament last year.

Despite that, it is estimated one in five pregnancies end before 24 weeks. 20% end in the first 12 weeks.

To acknowledge the consequence of this loss in law is the right thing to do, and should have happened before now.

We often talk about pay gaps, but not enough about the gender health gap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reproductive health conditions, including endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding, are experienced by enough people that we shouldn’t have to bring them out of the shadows.

For too many, for too long, their symptoms have been dismissed and the normalisation of pain has become the reality for those who have had doors closed in their pursuit of help.

If it is our job as politicians to ensure that everyone has access to as many opportunities as possible, then we have failed a significant portion of the population.

Imagine giving up on a job, on relationships and more because what your body is telling you is not being taken seriously?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of course there is an economic case for investing in women’s health care and tackling the poor awareness of these conditions could have not only a tremendous impact on the individual, but on NHS services, employers and the economy.

Research undertaken by the Women and Equalities Committee shows one of the most crucial barriers to bring down is lack of awareness and education, both for individuals, but also healthcare providers.

It is vital government on both sides of the border invests the time and resources needed to ensure the support and education is available to the millions currently going without.