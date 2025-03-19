The fight for equality is not over yet - Christine Jardine MP

I had the privilege of attending the United Nations in New York last week to take part in the Commission on the Status of Women, as part of my role with Parliament’s Women and Equalities Select Committee.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I met with non-governmental organisations from across the globe, and support groups for women in various countries and whilst we could acknowledge the progress that has been made, there was a collective feeling that perhaps the fight for equality is not quite over yet.

Then there is the Labour Government’s recent announcement about changes to the benefit system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eligibility criteria for the claiming Personal Independence Payment will be tightened.

Christine asked if the Government would support those with disabilities to live with dignity

Incapacity benefit will be frozen and not increased until 2029/30.

If you are under 22 you will no longer be able to claim the incapacity benefit top-up to universal credit.

We all know difficult decisions have to be made to get the economy back on track. We also know that life is more expensive if you are disabled. We know that investing in mental health and social care would give disabled people the support they deserve. And we know this would reduce the benefits bill in the long term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The slashing of support offered to vulnerable people will leave many people again facing difficult choices.

It is cruel, and unnecessary.

Instead, the Government could be asking the banks, big tech and online gambling firms to pay a bit more out of their massive profits, rather than going after people with disabilities.

We have long said that the best way to bring down benefit spending is to fix health and social care and fix it quickly. This involves investing in preventative health measures by boosting the public health grant, properly funding mental health support, especially for young people, and reforming social care.

I asked the Minister if those with disabilities will continue to get the support they need to live their lives with dignity.

He says they are listening. I will make sure they do.