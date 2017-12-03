Text of the week

‘Peace be with you!’ (John 20: 19, 21)

One of the greatest blessings of life is a mind at peace. Yet so few have experience of real, deep, heart-peace. The God who could point out our every fault and “knock the stuffing out of us” doesn’t do it.

Instead He comes to us in eternal peace and offers us His gift of deep peace. God freely gives us Jesus, if we will have Him, if we will believe in Him as our Saviour

and Lord.

And Jesus is the Prince of Peace.

After the Resurrection Jesus came to His disciples, who had let Him down, who were fearful and disillusioned, and He gave them peace; peace that they didn’t deserve.

It was a gift of peace and a legacy of enduring, all-victorious quietness – heavenly peace! And that’s the

gift of Christmas too: heaven’s peace freely offered to the people of earth. Jesus Himself!

The longer I live, the more I experience, in the depths of my being, God’s glorious peace. It’s

the bedrock stability of my life; a constant in all the troubles and sufferings that I have

passed through.

My reader, let me say this to your heart, from God – Peace to you!

Rev. James Todd

Airth Parish Church