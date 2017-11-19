Text of the week

“Greater love has no-one than this, that he lay down his life for his friends.” (John 15:3)

No doubt over the past weekend, and particularly on Remembrance Sunday, you heard quoted the above words of Jesus.

When Jesus says that the greatest love is to lay down your life for your friends, he’s saying that the greatest love puts no ceiling on what it’s prepared to give for the sake of others.

It lays down no limit on how far it will go in purposeful self-sacrifice.

So it is not about futile gestures or about a pointless death.

The greatest love is ready to give everything, even to die if necessary. Jesus practiced what he preached, even to the point of dying for those who are deeply hostile towards him. And how much he loved us!

Three other verses from Romans 5:7-10, tell us: “Very rarely will anyone die for a righteous man, though for a good man someone might possibly dare to die. But God demonstrates his own love for us in this; While we were still sinners, Christ died for us.”

Jesus love was the greatest love - he laid down his life for his enemies. That includes all of us.

Jesus died in order to turn his enemies into his friends. He died to liberate us from sin and death and hell.

Douglas Moodie

Olivet Evangelical Church, Falkirk