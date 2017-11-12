Text of the week

“You shall love your neighbour as yourself” (Matt. 22:39)

As I sit down to write this short article, news is coming in about another series of murders in New York.

By the time you read this you will probably be aware of the person driving a hired truck deliberately running over pedestrians and cyclists, killing at least eight and injuring many more.

Our thoughts and prayers are with all who are affected by this tragedy.

This is another instance of what is an ongoing cycle of world-wide violence.

New York, Paris, London, Las Vegas, Barcelona, Brussels, Berlin - the list goes on. How can we ever

prevent such atrocities? Is there an answer? What can we do?

Jesus was once asked what was the greatest rule of all. He answered that the very best we could do was love the Lord God with all our heart, soul and mind (that’s great for starters!) Then he added, “love your neighbour as yourself”.

How much better the world would be if we followed his advice.

Pastor Ken Bleakley,

Larbert Baptist Church