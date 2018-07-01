Testing time for Explorers

A GROUP of Explorers were put to the test at the same time as their assistant leader.

The 14 to 16 year old North Star Explorers set up overnight camp at Barrwood.

They were led and organised by Eleanor Blyth who was being assessed for her Nights Away permit.

As well as booking, budgeting and planning the camp, Eleanor had to cook over an open fire, ensure the camp was safe and supervise the Explorers as they built gadgets and made pizzas.

The Nights Away permit forms part of the Wood Badge which leaders earn after completing a series of more than 25 modules.

BARRWOOD was a hive of activity as participants in this year’s Jamborette got in some last minute preparation at Barrwood.

Explorers and Scouts from across the district spent the weekend honing their skills and getting to know each other. They will join hundreds of other 14 to 17-year-olds from around the world at Blair Atholl in Perthshire.

The 36th Scottish International Patrol Jamborette takes place between July 16 and 27.

A GOOD-NATURED dispute took place at the 27th Bonnybridge group.

Cub Scout leader Helen Smith was commenting on the large number of Cubs in the section and claimed it was the largest number for many, many years.

However, she was brought down to earth when the 27th’s honorary president Jim Stevenson revealed that 52 years ago there were 38 and seven leaders. A number which put her 28 to shame.

Jim said: “A couple of years later in 1968 the number went up to 50 and we had 19 on the waiting list.

“We had so many boys wanting to join that we had to create a second pack and met on two different nights.”

The chastened current Cub leader had to admit defeat.

She said: “I take my hat off to Jim and the leaders who ran the pack all those years ago.

“They must have been doing something very special to have so many young people as part of the 27th.”