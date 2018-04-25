Talking point: Supporting week is not a rash decision

Join us during World Allergy Week 2018 and increase awareness of Atopic Dermatitis/Eczema: An Itch that Rashes.

There are many ways you can participate during the week – which runs from Sunday, April 22, to Saturday, April 28.

Co-ordinated by the World Allergy Organization (WAO, it addresses the need for greater awareness and understanding of atopic dermatitis, including the role of food allergy as well as quality of life concerns, new treatment options, the socio-economic burden and the importance of skin care.

Together with our member societies around the world, we will focus this year on the theme of atopic dermatitis – also known as atopic eczema – the most common chronic inflammatory skin disease.

Characterised by dry, itchy skin, it affects all ages but commonly starts in children under age five.

The overall prevalence of atopic dermatitis is two to five per cent of the world’s population and about 15 per cent for children and young adults.

Allergic diseases often begin early in life and atopic dermatitis is often associated with other allergic conditions such as food allergy, hay fever, and asthma in individuals who have allergic hypersensitivity.

Because of the role allergy can play in atopic dermatitis, it is important people obtain an accurate diagnosis and receive care from an allergist or dermatologist.

During World Allergy Week 2018 experts plan to provide information to the general public as well as physicians about atopic dermatitis, focusing on optimal care, but also touching on the economic aspects of the disease.

Atopic dermatitis is an important public health issue because of its impact on quality of life and the socio-economic burden associated with the disease.

We have gathered experts to discuss atopic dermatitis in a webinar to be held on Wednesday, April 25, which will include diagnosis, treatment options, new therapies, the association with food allergy and the atopic march and the importance of skin care.

Many of the World Allergy Organisation’s 99 member societies from around the world plan to participate in World Allergy Week 2018. They will offer patient education events and share knowledge in physician workshops, along with other community activities to increase awareness of atopic dermatitis and optimal care of the patient.

Visit the official {http:\\www.worldallergyweek.org|website|click} for more information on World Allergy Week 2018 and atopic dermatitis.

Eczema sufferers: Even Brad Pitt itches and royals get rashes

High profile people who suffer, or have suffered, from atopic dermatitis or eczema include Hollywood heart throb Brad Pitt. While he was filming The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, his co-star Cate Blanchett loaned the Fight Club hunk skin care cream to treat the eczema he developed as a result of the prosthetic make up he wore in the film.

And HRH Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, the future Queen of England, suffered from eczema when she was a girl and still has the odd flare up now and again.