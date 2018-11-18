Sweet treat for 93rd Beavers

IT was a night of sweetness and light for a colony of Beavers from the 93rd Braes.

The lucky youngsters spent the evening at Krispy Kreme in Edinburgh.

Cubs enjoying their doughnuts courtesy of Krispy Kreme

Beaver Scout leader, Annemarie Waddell, said: “We got a tour behind the scenes, we were shown the process of making donuts from beginning to end.

“The children and adults all then got to dip their own donuts in a raspberry glaze and decorate with sprinkles.

“We had an amazing time and want to express our thanks to Krispy Kreme for accommodating us all.”

Form a line all the other colonies, packs, troops and units which fancy a night of donut making.

TIME is fast approaching for the two big district Cub events before the Christmas break.

The torch procession promises to be an exciting hike through Barrwood in the dark and using torchlight.

Previous events have been wildly exciting and everyone has always managed to get back to base. Waterproofs and boots are essential.

Secondly, everyone is on the edge of their seats for this year’s visit to the panto. Around 300 Beavers, Cubs, leaders and parents will be at the Dobbie Hall in Larbert for this year’s production of Dick Whittington.

Next year there is an equally exciting line-up of activities for the Falkirk District Cubs with a proposed five-a-side football tournament, ‘It’s A Knockout’ style challenge and a massive camp. More details will be available nearer the time.

AS a mark of respect, hundreds of young people from across Falkirk District joined dozens of Remembrance Day services.

The solemn and though- provoking ceremonies mirrored those in countries across the world.

The centenary of the end of World War One was a time for reconciliation and an opportunity to once again realise the futility of conflict.

The Scout movement has always looked to promote friendship and fellowship and through its links across the globe maybe there should be hope that the ties that bind will prove strong enough to combat future threats.