Suspected drug deaths up by 17% from previous quarter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Responding to a new report which shows there were 251 suspected drug deaths between December 2024 and February 2025, an increase of 17% from the previous quarter, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Scotland’s drug deaths emergency is our national tragedy. This government should be doing everything possible to stop people dying.

“As a former youth worker with a charity that focused on parental substance use, I was pleased to secure support for a new facility for mothers and their babies born addicted to drugs. That’s key to getting people on the right path, but there is still a mountain to climb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Scottish Liberal Democrats would give our country the world-class drug services it deserves. From rolling out a nationwide network of safer consumption rooms to new drug checking facilities, it’s time ministers listened to those plans."

​