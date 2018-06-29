Strathcarron is grateful for support from Rotary Club

Regular readers of this column will know Strathcarron Hospice needs to raise £12,900 every week of the year to enable us to provide specialist palliative care for those living with a terminal illness and, of course, support for their families.

This care and support may take place within the hospice itself or out in the community in people’s own home. Either way, we are there where and when people need us.

In addition to our standard running costs for patient care there are always other projects sitting on our ‘‘wish list’’; things which would improve what we do and what we can offer but not necessarily top of the priority list when it comes to our outgoings.

For everyone these days, whether for personal use or in business, technology has become unrecognisable in the past few years and it can be challenging to keep on top of the developments, especially in the financial sense.

Long term supporters of the hospice, the Rotary Club of Grangemouth is forward-thinking and innovative in its support.

Last year the club awarded us a large sum of money to fully up-grade our education suite which will enable us to provide more training in palliative care for those working in other settings, such as hospitals and care homes.

When we share our expertise in the field of end of life care this can result in fewer people being admitted to hospital in emergency situations and gives our colleagues in other settings the confidence to care for someone at the end of their life in less stressful conditions.

This year the Rotary Club of Grangemouth has extended its support in a way which will positively impact on all our patients across the hospice. The club has recently agreed to cover the cost of improving the technology to the extent of a large portable electronic screen which can be moved between our In-patient and day care unit. This will allow patients to share in the experience of, for example, watching a major sporting event together or allowing an overseas member of the family to talk to and see a precious loved one whilst they are staying in the hospice.

Our children’s bereavement groups will also be able to use this equipment during their weekly meetings to record and share their experiences with each other. The Rotary Club of Grangemouth has also very kindly agreed to pay for all wiring and installation costs which is an incredible saving.

All the support we receive at the hospice is indispensable and truly valued. However, it is very special for us to be in a position to upgrade so much technology to the benefit of patients and families and the much wider community in which we work.