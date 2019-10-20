Stepping up Scouting ladder

CHANGE can sometimes be very difficult, especially for Cubs making the massive move up to Scouts.

From being large fish in a small pond they suddenly find they are the 10-year-old tiddlers competing with 11, 12, 13 and near 14-year-olds.

Scouts Scotland’s transition camp for the Cub to Scout section returned his year but to a new home – Scout Adventures Meggernie.

Cubs and Scouts from the 51st Dennyloanhead camped with groups from across Scotland at the Fast Forward camp earlier this month.

They took part in catapult pioneering, patrol tent pitching and maintenance, shelter building, cooking, bushcraft, orienteering and archery as well as helping set up their own tents.

The programme included activities to encourage Cubs and younger Scouts to develop the skills required for a troop summer camp and the more adventurous nature of activities Scouts participate in.

THERE are just three weeks left before staff applications for Blair Atholl 2020 closes.

The International Jamborette 2020 takes place between July 18 and August 1 and is open to all adult volunteers in Scouting who will be 18 at the start of the camp.

The Blair Atholl Jamborette is Scottish Scouting’s premier international event.

It brings together more than 1000 Explorer Scouts and leaders from all over the world for a 10-day camp in picturesque highland Perthshire.

Every two years since 1946 the grounds of Blair Castle have been transformed with participants from across the globe coming together to camp and share in fun, friendship, and a massive range of adventurous activities and challenges.

Around 1700 Scouts and adults took part in the 2018 camp during which Scottish Scouts representing every district and region in the country were paired with fellow scouts from as far afield as Japan, Ecuador and Canada.

The camp continues to grow in popularity but numbers are capped so as to maintain the sense of community and friendship the Jamborette has delivered for many years.

Staff applications close on November 10.

Details of how to apply will be found on the Jamborette website: www.jamborette.org.uk/staff/.