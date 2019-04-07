Stedfast veterans chill out in Dundee

From March 22-25 members of the Falkirk & District Stedfast Association hadtheir annual weekend away at the Treetops Hilton Hotel in Dundee.

There, 18 of them enjoyed great weather and the hospitality of a great hotel. So far removedfrom the oft remembered BB camps discussed on such occasions, as to almost agree they were perhaps just a wee bit less comfortable than the surroundings on offer! For some the early morning dip in the hotel pool preceded the breakfast choices so numerous as to remove altogether the camp porridge recollections. Thereafter groups went their own ways each day variously to visit the new V&A Museum at Discovery Point; call on friends; explore Broughty Ferry Castle or just chill out at the hotel. After another lovely meal at dinner, one member took the opportunity to try out a dummy run on a WRI quiz to be used later in the week. (Anchorman’s team won by a single point thereafter enjoying a cake of Mrs Tilly’s Tablet!) Most of all however on such occasions the feature was the chat and shared memories of times past and how the BB used to be. Sunday saw the party attend the Church at Menzieshill which proved to be very different from the norm as tea and coffee were available during the worship to be taken at random as desired! Return to the hotel for some to pore over the Sunday papers kindly supplied by Brian, former Association secretary and founder member. Afternoon was again spent in a variety of leisure pursuits and visits with dinner noting the 75th birthday of a member before all posing for a group photo, almost 20 years after their first trip away; then just one night away for a dance in Aberfoyle. Over the years we have celebrated ruby and golden Weddings and often with one hour less sleep but not this year; we missed that by a week and also Jimmy’s appeal for a refund due to his shortened time away. So, well rested, all made for home on the Monday, resolving to meet soon for the annual general meeting, a trip to Hopetoun House and, just before the summer, a Loch Lomond sail.