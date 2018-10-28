Stargazing Scouts in Stirling

STARGAZING young people can take a close up view of the night skies at one of the oldest telescopes in Britain.

Beavers, Cubs and Scouts can join with members of the Stirling Astronomical Society at the Stirling Highland Hotel to take a closer look at the moon, stars and constellations.

Astronomy feature. Moon.

The telescope belongs to Stirling Council and is preserved and maintained by society members who help with badge work across the sections.

If you would like to learn more and/or visit, drop a note to: stirlingastronomicalsociety@gmail.com or go to: http://www.stirlingastronomicalsociety.org.uk/contact.php

THE hunt is on for members to join an international expedition.

Go Forth to Denmark will take place next year and is aimed at young people between the ages of 11 and 24.

The International Jamboree and Explorer Belt will be based at Stevninghus Spejdercenter in Denmark from July 13 to 28.

Spejdercenter covers more than 85 acres and offers an opportunity for a massive range of outdoor activities. It is owned and operated by Det Danske Spejderkorps (Danish Scout Association).

An introductory Explorer Belt meeting and Jamboree weekend are planned for the Craigs Centre in Torphichen on December 15 and 16 at a cost of £25 with an application form.

For the Explorer Belt (young people must be 16 at the start of the trip) it is suggested participants choose a route around “The Ancient Road Hærvejen” – more than 500 kilometres of hiking and cycling routes through the mainland of Jutland.

The Jamboree has a Viking theme including food, nature, environment and renewable energy, along with traditional Scouting activities.

There will be excursions off-site and links with Danish Scout partners.

The Explorer Belt is a 10 day team expedition on foot or bicycle where the aim is to experience the local culture by carrying out a set of projects.

The cost is between £700-£850 depending on final arrangements for travel, excursions and events. Participants’ own fundraising will be supported.

If you are interested see www.frscouts.org.uk/international/denmark-2019/.