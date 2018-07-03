Sophie’s Diary: Sunshine really does lift the spirits

Never have I seen the weather in Scotland this glorious. As the song goes, “sun is shining, the weather is sweet,” and, trust me, it’s seems to have lifted the spirits of everyone I know.

In between spending afternoons wandering about the different parks in the area, everyone I’ve bumped into has nodded their head and said hello. The bottom line is that the weather seems to cast a magic spell over people. The sunshine’s turned us all into happy-go-lucky happy chappies and I can’t get enough of it.

I’m sure the feeling of lifted spirits must work wonders for the old sleeping pattern, too. I think I’m not the only one who thinks the sun absolutely wipes them out, even if you’re just doing nothing. For me, there’s nothing better than nodding off for a quick afternoon snooze sitting on the deck chair in the back garden. But, despite the countless number of daytime naps I seem to be having, I still find that I’m getting a decent night’s sleep.

There is one small downfall to this wonderful sunshine, though. All this time spent outside has left me bitten alive by beasties galore. I look like a walking dot-to-dot puzzle and that’s after I’ve bathed in calming bubble bath and lathered myself in Sudocrem top to toe. Not to worry though, as I’ve picked up some citronella candles from the supermarket to shoo the wee pests off in an attempt to sunbathe in peace.

There are times where I think we all wish we lived in a climate which is this warm all the time. But, in my opinion, no where else in the world looks as stunning as Scotland does in the sunshine.

I mean, where else can you find beaches as pretty as ours just a few hours drive away? I’m just hoping this lovely spell doesn’t disappear anytime soon!