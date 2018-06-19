Sophie’s Diary: Parents’ support for kids should be unconditional

What would you do if your child told you they were gay? I’ve never had any question of doubt as to how I’d take in the news, that is if I’m lucky enough to have kids in the future. It wouldn’t make any difference to me what my child’s sexual orientation is. I wouldn’t love them any less and I’d support them. I’m bringing this up because I recently watched a Channel 4 programme which challenged this issue. To say I witnessed something which completely broke my heart is an understatement.

The programme followed the story of two men who had become engaged and were in the process of planning their wedding. One of the men had previously been married to a woman and didn’t discover he was attracted to men until he was divorced. He seemed smitten with his fiancé but made it clear he felt his parents didn’t support his choice and suggested they were homophobic.

His parents made clear their belief marriage should be between a man and a woman. His dad made comments about how he believed his son wasn’t gay at all. That he didn’t talk, walk or act “like one of those.” His mum was mortified when he openly addressed himself as gay in a pub. Both parents seemed disgusted by the idea he was marrying a man, admitting that they hadn’t told anyone their son was wedding someone of the same sex.

Imagine living in a world where your parents refuse to support you because of the person you are. Imagine having to tell everyone that your mum and dad aren’t at your wedding because they are repulsed by your sexual orientation. How could you love child any less because of who they’ve chosen to be? Your own opinion shouldn’t matter. That’s the advice I hope to take with me.