Sophie’s column: Wallace family spring into life with their new puppy

With the arrival of spring just around the corner, the idea of rebirth and new beginnings is certainly in the air.

Baby fever has well and truly swept over the Wallace household within the past week with the introduction of a new arrival and now our family of four has grown into a five.

You might remember a while ago I spoke of Leia, my golden labrador who crossed the rainbow bridge after 14 years in August and then told you all about baby Amilyn who’d be joining our family this month.

Well, last Friday the little miss arrive and since then we’ve all been getting accustomed to looking after another personality.

I use the word personality literally.

Amilyn has bags of it, which I hear is pretty standard for most springer spaniels, and she’s not afraid to show it off.

She’s the happiest, friendliest little pup in the world and, on top of that, she’s a big softie.

She makes a point of grabbing her toys (usually she tries to pick up her rope, ring and chew toy all at the same time) and bounding over to you, before flopping on your lap and going for a nap.

Of course, in typical puppy fashion, there’s been a few accidents and although she’s reasonably good at giving a decent indication of when she needs to pop outside, she’s piddled on the carpet and a few times in the hall.

Regardless, she’s a bundle of joy and an absolutely wonderful addition.

I was a bit emotional when Amilyn first came home.

Having another dog in the house without Leia plodding around has taken a lot of adjustment.

Seeing the family, particularly my dad, so happy with the puppy around has created such a nice atmosphere which had disappeared when Leia left. Amilyn’s provided us with a new beginning and although Leia will always be around, I’m so excited to see what lies ahead for us and our new baby.