Sophie’s column: Pro-life or pro-choice – it’s a decision for women

Falkirk has always been a place which has stayed relatively quiet when it comes to controversy.

In my opinion, we’ve always been a bit boring.

The closest thing to a riot I’ve seen during my time in Falkirk was when KFC ran out of chicken and the whole town went a bit berserk.

In the past week, though, I’ve watched something unfold in Falkirk which has caused a bit of controversy and debate, something which seems a bit out of the ordinary for us.

If you’ve been keeping up to date on social media or live in the Larbert area, you’ll have seen a number of protests outside Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

I was driving through last week when I noticed a small group of people standing with “pro-life” boards, protesting the right which allows women in Scotland to safely terminate the pregnancy of an unborn baby.

Less than a week later, I was flicking through Facebook when I noticed another group of protesters, this time supporting “pro-choice”, contesting that ladies have the right to terminate a pregnancy if they choose to do so.

Sitting back and watching this unfold, I couldn’t help but feel proud of the people willing to stand up and publicly express their beliefs.

Regardless of anyone’s opinion on abortion, it surprised me to see such a large turnout of people deciding to speak their minds to try to make a change.

For a small town like Falkirk, I thought that wasn’t bad going.

To me, a woman’s body is her own and what she chooses to do with it is her own choice. It would break my heart to watch a woman go though a situation where she’s forced to go though with a pregnancy because a law told her so. Let women choose: pro-choice.