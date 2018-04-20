Sophie’s column: Frustration at BBC’s breakfast famine

With another Common-wealth Games coming to a close, I thought it would be fitting to write about the success of Team Scotland.

I was planning on centring my article around how well our Scottish athletes performed on the Gold Cast to celebrate what has been our country’s most successful overseas Games.

Of course, us Scots are proud as punch about our lads and lasses who packed in such a good performance and I thought that pride was shared across the UK.

It wasn’t until watching a BBC breakfast broadcast on Monday that I started to not only question that but the news values of the national media as a whole.

If you didn’t manage to catch Monday’s show, the sports roundup came on – a summary of the Games.

I sat on my couch, eagerly watching for familiar Scottish faces to light up my screen. Alas, I was kept waiting. There was one tiny piece of video which included a Scottish athlete.

Nothing about Neil Fachie’s record-breaking cycles. Nothing about Duncan Scott’s incredible wins in the pool.

Nothing about Alex Marshall becoming Scotland’s most successful Games athlete in history.

Nothing other than English and Welsh successes throughout, other than one tiny snippet on Scotland.

What does our national news actually prioritise? Is it national viewers? It it their personal agenda? Is it figures? Stereotypes?

The lack of fair reporting in the public’s national interest over a sporting event which, for a substantial number of viewers, was an important event was absolutely shocking.

I’m interested to see the difference in coverage with BBC’s new Scottish channel. Time for a change, I think.