Sophie’s Column: Course deadlines looming - and everyone’s exhausted!

It has arrived – my least favourite time of the year. That’s right, it’s deadline time again and this year the workload seems to be almost quadruple that of 2017.

We were warned the jump from second to third year would be brutal but I don’t think any amount of warning could have prepared me for the amount we’ve had to deal with in the past six months.

On top of exams, we’ve been thrown a 3000 word literary review in preparation for our dissertation, an intense mock press conference with a politician, several news stories and, to top it all off, a four day-long newsweek where we’ll have to source, produce and present exclusive material.

To say I’m exhausted would be an understatement.

I think matters would be worse if I didn’t enjoy what I was doing. I’ve said plenty of times that I’m lucky to be able to study a course which I love so much.

In terms of the newsweek and writing original content, it’s pretty standard practice for a full time journalist.

The problem is when all of the workload and the deadlines come in at once.

People can only juggle a few intense situations at once and I’ve noticed that our whole class is starting to exhaust ourselves under the pressure.

Trying to balance everything at once might cause a few of us to crack!

None of us are short of passion – our situation would be a whole lot different if that was the opposite.

But I think there comes a time in every student’s life when they need to take a moment to pull away from the madness of deadline time and take a breather.

Yes, journalism is enjoyable but multiple deadlines all hitting you at once?

That’s something I’m looking forward to getting out the way!